Is it in the genes? History of leadership with UT AD Danny White

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is it in the genes? There is definitely a history of leadership in the family of new UT Director of Athletics Danny White. The man who started it all is dad Kevin.

When it comes to the family business, well, the family of new UT AD Danny White is pretty good at it. Not sure if you can call them the first family of Athletics Administrators, but they’ve got be in the conversation!

Danny’s brother Mike is a basketball coach at Florida, sister Mariah is an associate AD at SMU, brother Brian is the Director of Athletics at Florida Atlantic and the guy who started it all, Kevin White is the long time AD at Duke University, The dad is a man who instilled the values that Vol Nation is just beginning to see.

”The major differences I think between Danny and I, are that Danny is a heck of a lot brighter than I am. He is a really smart guy, I’m kind of the old school yesteryear,” said Kevin White. “I think at some point if you don’t age out you age forward. I think Danny is in the perfect spot for someone with his vision, his insight and his aspiration.”

Success at Buffalo and most recently Central Florida, as Danny’s risen through the ranks, what’s surprised dad Kevin the most? His answer, ”I can’t tell you I’m surprised at all. He’s a natural leader if you will, he’s incredibly empathetic, task oriented, quite frankly the biggest thing Danny brings is his passion. and my instinct is he’s gonna do the same at the great institution that is the University of Tennessee.”

Now 71 years young, Kevin White is set to retire this August from the job he’s held since 2008. He’ll continue to teach a popular Sports Business course at Duke while no doubt Volunteering any guidance needed by son Danny at nearby Tennessee.

