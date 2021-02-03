Kentucky man accused of killing girlfriend, living with corpse

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WVLT/WKYT) - A missing person case turned into a homicide investigation in Kentucky.

Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, WKYT reported.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird says when officers searched Meadows’ apartment on February 1, they found human remains inside a trash can. He says Meadows had been living there with those remains for around three weeks.

The remains are thought to be of Meadows’ girlfriend, Donna Lay, who was reported missing on January 27.

“When we started looking into it and we interviewed the boyfriend, his story just didn’t add up,” Chief Bird said.

Police learned Meadows was searching the internet for information on how a body decomposes and had supplies to try to disguise the odor.

According to WKYT, police haven’t been able to positively ID the body as Lay’s family has not been reached.

The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for anyone with any information to come forward.

