Kentucky woman charged with killing man whose body found after fire

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ky. (AP) —

The blaze was reported last week at a home in Stanford, police said in a statement on Monday. Jason Netherton, 39, was found inside and pronounced dead by the Lincoln County Coroner, police said.

An investigation of the death led to the arrest on Saturday of Tiffiney Griffin, 35, of Stanford, who was charged with murder, arson, tampering with evidence and abuse of corpse, police said. Online jail records don’t list an attorney of record.

Police did not release further information. An investigation into the death continues.

