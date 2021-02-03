Knox Co. Beer Board suspends Paul’s Oasis’ beer permit following multiple citations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Beer Board handed down the decision to suspend Knoxville bar, Paul’s Oasis’ beer permit due to multiple citations for ignoring the countywide COVID-19 curfew. The decision was made during a Wednesday afternoon hearing.

According to court documents, Paul’s Oasis is “guilty of the charged non-compliance offenses.” The bar’s beer permit will be suspended for 60 days. The bar also received a fine of $1,000 per charged offense for a total of $7,000.

The fines must be paid in full before the beer permit is reinstated.

The bar owner, Paul Osterbrink, and employees are now also required to be educated on all laws, ordinances, rules and regulations before the permit is reinstated. Osterbrink must provide proof of the training to the Beer Board for the City of Knoxville.

Sgt. John Coward with the Knoxville Police Department testified during the hearing, stating officers attempted to educate the business about the new regulations brought on by the pandemic. According to Coward, the business “persistently resisted complying with City ordinances and Board of Health regulations.”

Coward testified that when Osterbrink was asked whether the business was selling beer and alcohol after the curfew on the dates listed in the citation, Osterbrink chose to assert his Fifth Amendment right to not answer.

Coward said Osterbrink waived the citation in the air, “as if the violation of Ordinances and Board of Health Rules was some badge of honor.”

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon released the following statement regarding the ruling:

“The City views this as a fair and just ruling. We take no pleasure in suspending any business’ beer permit. But in this case, Paul’s Oasis irresponsibly and flagrantly put its employees and patrons at risk by refusing to comply with the Board of Health’s pandemic safety measures. We did what was appropriate and necessary to safeguard public health. I wholeheartedly support the science-based actions taken by the Board of Health, and I thank the overwhelming majority of bars and restaurants that are doing their part to keep us all safe. When we get through this pandemic, it will be because so many of us are doing the right things to protect each other.”

The business’s beer permit suspension began immediately following the hearing on Feb. 3.

