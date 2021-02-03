Advertisement

Knox County accepting applications for County Election Commission Appointments

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Legislative Delegation is now accepting applications for individuals interested in serving on the Knox County Election Commission.

The election commission is comprised of 3 Republicans and 2 Democrats, each individual serves a two-year term.

The delegation will make recommendations to the State Election Commission who will appoint the Commissioners in early April. The deadline to have resumes submitted is Friday, February 24th.

Republican resumes can be emailed to sen.becky.massey@capitol.tn.gov and Democrat resumes can be emailed to rep.gloria.johnson@capitol.tn.gov.

