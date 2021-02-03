Lady Vols pausing team activities due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s women’s basketball program has paused team activities due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to UT, one member of the Lady Vols Tier 1 personnel has tested positive for COVID-19. The Tier 1 personnel consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.

“The Lady Vol basketball program is following SEC, local and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community,” UT officials said.

Due to the positive test result and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program, the Lady Vols game against Mississippi State and Sunday’s game at Texas A&M have been postponed.

