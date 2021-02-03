Live Thread: #11 Vols playing at Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The 11th-ranked Tennessee basketball team returns to action Tuesday on the road as they face Ole Miss.

Tipoff from the pavilion is at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Vols are led by starters Santiago Vescovi, Jaden Springer, Yves Pons, Keon Johnson and John Fulkerson.

According to Vol Hoops, the Vols are starting strong with back-to-back triples by Josiah James and Yves Pons.

JO

+

YVES



— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 3, 2021

Tennessee is 13-for-20 from the 3-point line in the last 51+ minutes.

The Vols have scored another triple against Ole Miss.

— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 3, 2021

HALFTIME: Tennessee 28, Ole Miss 23.

The Rebels beat the buzzer to make it a 5 pt. game against the Vols.

2ND HALF

The Vols picked up where they left off against Kansas, hitting five of their first seven 3-pointers. Three of the them courtesy of Josiah James, but Tennessee would cool off going scoreless for better than five minutes and outscored 8-2 down the stretch by the Rebels.

Ole miss would cut the Tennessee lead to one at 28-27, but the Vols would fight back and build an 11 point advantage thanks to the play of seniors John Fulkerson and Yves Pons. Vols would take a seven point lead into the under 12 minute media timeout at 40 to 33.

