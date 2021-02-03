Live Thread: Tennessee Vols’ National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s National Signing Day for Tennessee football.

Athletes across the country are signing Wednesday, Feb. 3 and many people will be watching to see the future players of Rocky Top under new head coach Josh Heupel.

Follow the thread below of who will soon be on Rocky Top:

Jeremiah Crawford, Offensive Lineman from Goddard, Kansas.

