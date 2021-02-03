Advertisement

Live Thread: Tennessee Vols’ National Signing Day

It’s National Signing Day on Rocky Top.
Head Coach Josh Heupel and Director of Athletics Danny White during the introductory press...
Head Coach Josh Heupel and Director of Athletics Danny White during the introductory press conference at the Stokely Media Center in Neyland Stadium.(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s National Signing Day for Tennessee football.

Athletes across the country are signing Wednesday, Feb. 3 and many people will be watching to see the future players of Rocky Top under new head coach Josh Heupel.

Follow the thread below of who will soon be on Rocky Top:

Jeremiah Crawford, Offensive Lineman from Goddard, Kansas.

