Advertisement

Loudon Co. authorities battle overnight fire at Tellico Village Public Works Complex

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.(LCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County officials were on the scene of a structure fire overnight.

According to the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at the Tellico Village Public Works Complex.

When deputies arrived on the scene the Public Works office building was completely engulfed in flames.

Crews with the Tellico Village Fire Volunteer Fire Department and Loudon County Fire and Rescue worked overnight to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains listed as third-most dangerous national park
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Report: Knoxville among top cities for bed bugs
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party

Latest News

House has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, master’s degree from Vanderbilt...
Tennessee Higher Education Commission picks House as leader
Federal officials said he was in possession of more than 1,500 sexually explicit photos and...
Former Ky. teacher to serve 15 years on child porn charges
Looking at the positive sides of the weather
Warming ahead of rain to end the week
From WVLT in the air
Tenn. officials team up to protect forests from fires