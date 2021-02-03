Loudon Co. authorities battle overnight fire at Tellico Village Public Works Complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County officials were on the scene of a structure fire overnight.

According to the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at the Tellico Village Public Works Complex.

When deputies arrived on the scene the Public Works office building was completely engulfed in flames.

Crews with the Tellico Village Fire Volunteer Fire Department and Loudon County Fire and Rescue worked overnight to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

