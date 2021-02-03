Advertisement

More Jeopardy! guest hosts announced

Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021
(CNN) - Jeopardy! is reeling in some big names to step into the late Alex Trebek’s shoes.

On Tuesday, the game show announced a series of guest hosts.

Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings - known as the quiz show’s greatest of all time - is currently serving as host.

But he will be followed by the likes of journalists Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, entertainer Dr. Oz, NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers and actress Mayim Bialik.

In all, 10 guest hosts have already been selected for the season, although more will be announced later.

They will each earn money for a charity of their choice during their run, which will amount to how much their contestants rack up.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

