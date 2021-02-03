Officials responding to apparent scene at Lenoir City residence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent crime scene on Waller Street in Lenoir City.

WVLT crews are on the scene and are reporting multiple police vehicles at the residence.

Lenoir City Police officials said details about what happened will be released shortly.

LIVE: Police and SWAT responding to an apparent standoff on Waller Street in Lenoir City Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

WVLT News crews are at the scene working to learn more details.

