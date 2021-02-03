Remembering Hal Holbrook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During the summer of 2008, Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay worked along side Hal Holbrook as an Executive Producer for the film ‘That Evening Sun.’

Holbrook an actor, director, and writer starred in the film based on a short story called ‘I Hate to See That Evening Sun Go Down’ by Tennessee’s William Gay.

Holbrook portrayed a Tennessee farmer determined to live out his last days on his farm. Jay says it was a delight to work with Holbrook.

“Hal Holbrook was sweet, caring and humble of a person as you can imagine, but he was also a master craftsman in his talent and his work ethic. We shot this film in a very short amount of time. And it was Hal Holbrook who showed up early, stayed late and sort of set the pace and and outworked everybody,” shared Jay.

The film won 23 national film festivals and landed on streaming platforms. Jay also shared Holbrook’s role as the farmer was a unique first also was a first for the well-known actor.

“‘That Evening Sun’ was the only feature film that Hal Holbrook ever had a leading role in. That was something we learned while filming. He said that he really appreciated the opportunity because he’s always he was always cast as sort of a supporting character a bit part,” explained Jay.

The film was also the first time Holbrook and his wife Dixie Carter shared the big screen together.

“This is actually the first time they ever were in a film together. Unfortunately, Ms. Carter passed away about a year after with a long battle with cancer. They were like schoolchildren and and just giddy and in love and as happy as can be,” says Jay.

Halbrook passed away at the age of 95. He was well-known for acting as Mark Twain in the play ‘Mark Twain Tonight!’

After learning about Holbrook’s passing, Jay says he and cast members of ‘That Evening Sun’ shared their memories to each other.

“At the end of the day well it’s sad to lose such an icon. He had a wonderful life and he gave it all and I will always cherish that time with him,” says Jay.

