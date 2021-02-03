Rural Metro extinguishes East Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro Fire crews extinguished an East Knoxville house fire Wednesday afternoon after flames erupted outside the home.

According to Rural Metro, crews responded to a fire on the 2000 block of Red Hill Court Wednesday around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke throughout the residence but no fire. When crews went to the back porch, they found the fire had started outside the house on the deck and had spread through the attic.

Rural Metro quickly extinguished the fire and reported moderate fire damage and smoke damage throughout the home.

The family had self-evacuated prior to Rural Metro arriving.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

