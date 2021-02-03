Advertisement

Rural Metro, Knox Co. Rescue respond to fatal crash on Maynardville Hwy

Crews responded to the scene around 7:00 p.m.
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are responding to a fatal car crash on Maynardville...
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are responding to a fatal car crash on Maynardville Highway near Cunningham Road(Rural Metro Fire)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are responding to a fatal car crash on Maynardville Highway near Cunningham Road.

According to officials, crews responded to the scene around 7:00 p.m.

Maynardville Highway near Cunningham Road will be closed for the foreseeable future as crews actively investigate.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party
School closings in the Ozarks.
Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?

Latest News

Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Kentucky man accused of killing girlfriend, living with corpse
Wind chills in the 20s and accumulating snow for the higher terrain will make for a mess on...
Cold blasts last past the 8-Day
Roane State adds volleyball team to college
Volleyball team starts new chapter at Roane State
COVID vaccine
Cocke Co. health department determines its closings, delays by mayors