Rural Metro, Knox Co. Rescue respond to fatal crash on Maynardville Hwy
Crews responded to the scene around 7:00 p.m.
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are responding to a fatal car crash on Maynardville Highway near Cunningham Road.
According to officials, crews responded to the scene around 7:00 p.m.
Maynardville Highway near Cunningham Road will be closed for the foreseeable future as crews actively investigate.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.