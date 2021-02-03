Section of Kingston Pike to close temporarily for utility work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board announced a section of Kingston Pike will be closed temporarily due to upcoming utility work.

“KUB crews will close a short section of the eastbound, curbside lane of Kingston Pike between Wellington Drive and Wesley Road overnight from 10 p.m., Thursday, February 4, through 4 a.m., Friday, February 5, as work is performed on the water distribution system in the area. One eastbound lane, the center turn lane, and both westbound lanes will remain open, as will business access,” KUB said in a release Wednesday.

According to the release, some of the closures could last longer than scheduled times, depending on construction conditions.

KUB asks that drivers use caution in the area and expect temporary delays.

