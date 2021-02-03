Advertisement

Tenn. officials team up to protect forests from fires

The US Forest Service, Division of Forestry, TDEC and TWRA are all working together. They say it’ll keep us safer.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than half of the Volunteer State is covered in a forest. Now Tennessee officials are teaming up with the U.S. Forest Service to fight off wildfires.

When there’s a fire, it is much easier to deal with it on the front end than it is to deal with the aftermath.

That’s the thought behind a new pact for longtime teammates. The shared stewardship agreement is with the Cherokee National Forest and the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Plus TDEC and the TWRA are also in agreement.

“Fire resources and fire needs. They can help us with training,” said Tenn. state forester, David Arnold.

Arnold has been working forestry with lots of miles and lots of land for more than 30 years.

Arnold says the joint venture wants to prevent fires near cities, not just the wilderness.

Whether it’s timber, wildlife habitat or clean water, Tenn. officials will be at the forefront to keep our wild spaces green.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party
School closings in the Ozarks.
Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?

Latest News

Hal Holbrook on set of the film "That Evening Sun.'
Remembering Hal Holbrook
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Kentucky man accused of killing girlfriend, living with corpse
Wind chills in the 20s and accumulating snow for the higher terrain will make for a mess on...
Cold blasts last past the 8-Day
Roane State adds volleyball team to college
Volleyball team starts new chapter at Roane State