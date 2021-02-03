Tenn. officials team up to protect forests from fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than half of the Volunteer State is covered in a forest. Now Tennessee officials are teaming up with the U.S. Forest Service to fight off wildfires.

When there’s a fire, it is much easier to deal with it on the front end than it is to deal with the aftermath.

That’s the thought behind a new pact for longtime teammates. The shared stewardship agreement is with the Cherokee National Forest and the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Plus TDEC and the TWRA are also in agreement.

“Fire resources and fire needs. They can help us with training,” said Tenn. state forester, David Arnold.

Arnold has been working forestry with lots of miles and lots of land for more than 30 years.

Arnold says the joint venture wants to prevent fires near cities, not just the wilderness.

Whether it’s timber, wildlife habitat or clean water, Tenn. officials will be at the forefront to keep our wild spaces green.

