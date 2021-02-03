Suspect asks for shoe back after losing it during fight with Memphis man over Porsche

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Memphis man stopped a would-be carjacker from taking his Porsche Monday afternoon.

WREG reported, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when 47-year-old Rodger Cravens stopped at a Circle K on Winchester near Hacks Cross.

Cravens says he was on the passenger side of his Porsche putting air in his tires when other customers started yelling.

“All of a sudden, I’m hearing people say hey, somebody just jumped in your car! I’m like what the heck?” said Cravens. “He was able to get in my car and start my car because of this remote key because I’m sitting next to the car.”

Cravens says he confronted the man before he could drive off and dove through the passenger side window when the man said he had a gun.

“I grabbed his hand and the gun and then with the other hand grabbed his pants and started pulling myself in through the window,” said Cravens.

Cravens says the man dragged him out of the vehicle where the two continued to fight until that gun fell to the ground.

“My mind went ok, it’s over,” said Cravens. “Then, all of a sudden, he’s like walking off and he’s got his gun again.”

WREG reported, an armed customer came to Cravens’ aid.

“He came out showing his weapon. The guy saw it and we were done,” said Cravens.

WREG reported, the would-be thief made a strange request.

“His shoe’s lost inside my driver’s seat and he asks me to return it to him and I’m like no, sorry guy,” said Cravens. “I laughed and said no, that’s evidence.”

Missing that shoe, Cravens says the man jumped in a dark Honda Civic and sped away.

“Thankful I’m okay,” said Cravens.

“The guy didn’t seem like this was his first rodeo,” said Rodgers. “Hopefully, this gets him caught so he’s not doing it to somebody else.”

Memphis police tagged that shoe for evidence and dusted Rodger’s car for prints.

