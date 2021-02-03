Advertisement

Tenn. police issue alert for missing 2-year-old

Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleveland police issued an endangered alert for a toddler last seen February 2.

Police said 2-year-old Bella Hawkins was taken by her non-custodial mother, Amanda Hawkins, from Victoria Street in a gold 2005 Cadillac STS with chrome rims and front bumper damage.

Amanda Hawkins was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red jacket. Bella was last seen wearing white and blue pajamas. Anyone with any information is asked to call 423-476-7511.

MISSING AND ENDANGERED 2 YR OLD FEMALE -BELLA HAWKINS On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 7:00 pm, Amanda Hawkins, the...

Posted by Cleveland TN Police Department on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

