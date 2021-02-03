Advertisement

Texas Amber Alert mistakenly sent out for ‘Chucky’ doll

The alert was emailed out three separate times to subscribers of the Texas Alerts System Friday.
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas. (WVLT/KCAL) - The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out an Amber Alert for “Chucky” the doll and his child “Glen”, both characters of ‘Child’s Play’ Horror Films, KCAL reported.

KCAL reported the alerts listed Chucky as a suspect. Chucky was described as a 28-year-old with red, auburn hair, blue eyes, stands at 3′1″, and weighs 16 pounds. The alert said he was wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt and wielding a kitchen knife prior to his disappearance.

The alert also said the abducted child was Glen. It listed him as a 5-year-old child weighing six pounds, standing 2 feet, 3 inches tall, with auburn hair and blue eyes. Glen was described as wearing a blue shirt and black collar prior to his “disappearance.”

The alert was sent out three times to people subscribed to the Texas Alerts System Friday.

“This alert is a result of a test malfunction. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again,” the DPS said in an email to media outlets.

