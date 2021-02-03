Texas police officer, wife arrested for sexual performance by a child

GEORGETOWN, Texas (WVLT) - A Texas police officer and his wife turned themselves in to the Williamson County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of sexual performance by a child, according to Georgetown Police Department.

CBS Austin reported Samuel Tejeda and his wife Ashley Tejeda are accused of violating criminal law with a female victim who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged offenses.

GPD were made aware of Officer Tejeda’s alleged off-duty behavior on January 26.

CBS Austin reported, a search warrant was executed at Officer Tejeda’s residence on January 29.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, arrest warrants were obtained charging Officer Tejeda with two counts of sexual performance by a child. The alleged criminal conduct did not occur while Officer Tejeda was on duty or while he was serving in an official capacity, Georgetown police say.

The victim was known by Officer Tejeda in a personal capacity and not as a result of his duties as a Georgetown Police Officer.

Officer Tejeda has been with the Georgetown Police Department since March 2018.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via CBS Austin. All rights reserved.