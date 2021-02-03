Advertisement

Texas police officer, wife arrested for sexual performance by a child

Georgetown Police officer Samuel Tejeda and his wife Ashley are accused of sexual performance...
Georgetown Police officer Samuel Tejeda and his wife Ashley are accused of sexual performance by a minor.(Williamson County Jail)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Texas (WVLT) - A Texas police officer and his wife turned themselves in to the Williamson County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of sexual performance by a child, according to Georgetown Police Department.

CBS Austin reported Samuel Tejeda and his wife Ashley Tejeda are accused of violating criminal law with a female victim who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged offenses.

GPD were made aware of Officer Tejeda’s alleged off-duty behavior on January 26.

CBS Austin reported, a search warrant was executed at Officer Tejeda’s residence on January 29.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, arrest warrants were obtained charging Officer Tejeda with two counts of sexual performance by a child. The alleged criminal conduct did not occur while Officer Tejeda was on duty or while he was serving in an official capacity, Georgetown police say.

The victim was known by Officer Tejeda in a personal capacity and not as a result of his duties as a Georgetown Police Officer.

Officer Tejeda has been with the Georgetown Police Department since March 2018.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via CBS Austin. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains listed as third-most dangerous national park
When could you get a $1,400 check?
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment benefits could hurt tax return
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Report: Knoxville among top cities for bed bugs

Latest News

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper
Lady Vols pausing team activities due to COVID-19 concerns
Paul's Oasis
Knox Co. Beer Board suspends Paul’s Oasis’ beer permit following multiple citations
The masks will allow people to communicate with each other and help individuals who have...
Ford designs clear mask to help hearing impaired
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Knox County accepting applications for County Election Commission Appointments