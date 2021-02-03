Advertisement

The secret to making the perfect chicken wing

One local chef said there is one key step to making a great wing.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you think of the Super Bowl, you probably also think of some really good food. Chef Scott Whittaker is a master of chicken wings, his secret, is one ingredient, baking powder.

“The baking powder gives it that nice crunch, it doesn’t transfer any type of flavor whatsoever, where as flour can cake up on you. Now, you don’t want to add a lot, probably a teaspoon here or there,” said Whittaker.

He made a salt and vinegar chicken wing recipe on WVLT News This Morning:

Break down the chicken wing. Then put the wing in a pot of boiling malt vinegar and add coarse sea salt.

“The reason you boil it is because the muscles expand as it heats up and allows more fluid through,”

Let it rest, put it inside a bowl with more salt and vinegar and baking powder.

Bake in the oven at 350 for 15 minutes.

He added the wings to his Super Bowl Charcuterie plate, but instead of fancy cheeses and crackers, he added, jalapeno poppers, pickles, and banana peppers.

“I see people trying to make it perfect, just throw it on there and make it look abstract!”

For more inspiration, or to have Chef Scott make them for you head to his website.

