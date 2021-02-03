Advertisement

Truck hauling live turkeys overturns on I-24 West in Nashville

Truck hauling live turkeys overturns on I-24 West in Nashville
Truck hauling live turkeys overturns on I-24 West in Nashville(NewsChannel5)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A truck hauling live turkeys has overturned on Interstate 24 West in Nashville.

WTVF reported, the wreck happened before 6 a.m. on Wednesday in westbound lanes at Interstate 40.

The crash blocked one lane of I-24 West and isn’t expected to clear until 11 a.m. Officials are asking drivers to use Murfreesboro Pike or Nolensville Pike instead.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains listed as third-most dangerous national park
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Report: Knoxville among top cities for bed bugs
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party

Latest News

Investigation underway following fatal Knoxville shooting
Looking at the positive sides of the weather
Warming ahead of rain to end the week
Lowe’s is offering 50 couples the chance to come into the store and participate in an intimate...
Valentine’s Day at Lowe’s? 50 couples to win a ‘Night of Lowemance’ date
Gatlinburg is the top travel destination in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.
Gatlinburg ranked No. 1 Trending Destination in U.S.