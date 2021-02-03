Truck hauling live turkeys overturns on I-24 West in Nashville
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A truck hauling live turkeys has overturned on Interstate 24 West in Nashville.
WTVF reported, the wreck happened before 6 a.m. on Wednesday in westbound lanes at Interstate 40.
The crash blocked one lane of I-24 West and isn’t expected to clear until 11 a.m. Officials are asking drivers to use Murfreesboro Pike or Nolensville Pike instead.
