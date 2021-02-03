UT confirms third COVID-19 cluster since start of spring semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee has confirmed its third COVID-19 cluster since the start of the spring semester in January.

UT confirmed a new cluster at an off-campus gathering on the 100 block of North Forest Park Blvd. on January 23.

The university previously identified clusters at the Sigma Kappa sorority house on Jan. 24 and the other cluster at an off-campus gathering on the 1300 block of Knotty Pine Way on Jan. 23.

UT reported 108 current active cases of COVID-19, 91 are students and 16 are staff members. There are 282 individuals in quarantine/self-isolation.

