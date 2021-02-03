Advertisement

UT confirms third COVID-19 cluster since start of spring semester

The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee has confirmed its third COVID-19 cluster since the start of the spring semester in January.

UT confirmed a new cluster at an off-campus gathering on the 100 block of North Forest Park Blvd. on January 23.

The university previously identified clusters at the Sigma Kappa sorority house on Jan. 24 and the other cluster at an off-campus gathering on the 1300 block of Knotty Pine Way on Jan. 23.

UT reported 108 current active cases of COVID-19, 91 are students and 16 are staff members. There are 282 individuals in quarantine/self-isolation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains listed as third-most dangerous national park
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Report: Knoxville among top cities for bed bugs
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party

Latest News

Family of new UT AD Danny White
Is it in the genes? History of leadership with UT AD Danny White
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon fulfillment center to create 800 new jobs in Alcoa, says Tenn. officials
Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Officials responding to apparent scene at Lenoir City residence
According to Plowman, the individuals are interrupting meetings and classes by spewing racist...
UT investigating ‘racist Zoom bombing’ of meetings, classes
Lucas is acing honors math courses at U.T. before becoming a teenager
“He couldn’t even read yet, but he could do math.” Roane County boy acing honors classes at UT