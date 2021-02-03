UT investigating ‘racist Zoom bombing’ of meetings, classes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said several Zoom classes have been interrupted by anonymous individuals.

According to Plowman, the individuals are interrupting meetings and classes by spewing racist epithets. The chancellor said officials have determined the incidents were not done by individuals who are a part of the university.

“I want to remind everyone of the values we hold as Volunteers. At a time of heightened political tension in our country, it is more urgent than ever to have thoughtful, passionate debate both inside and outside our classrooms while still treating one another with kindness and respect,” Plowman said.

UT officials said they are working to investigate the incident and encourage all students and staff to secure their Zoom classes and meeting.

