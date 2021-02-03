UT Medical to open COVID-19 vaccine registration Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone 70 years and older is eligible to receive the vaccine. The exact time registration will open has not yet been announced.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and efficiently as we can in order to have a healthier and safer community,” said Dr. Keith Gray, senior vice president and chief medical officer at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. “We hope to offer additional appointments in the coming weeks based on future vaccine availability.”

Appointments are expected to fill up quickly. Appointments will be for Monday, Feb. 8 – Friday, Feb. 12 for the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Dr. Gray said it will likely be months before the vaccine is widely available. The community should continue to follow social distancing guidelines as officials work to distribute the vaccine.

Anyone interested in signing up for an appointment Wednesday should monitor the registration web page here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.