Volleyball team starts new chapter at Roane State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new volleyball team coming to Roane State is adding a new chapter to the community college.

According to a release, after a five-month delay due to COVID-19 the college will finally be adding a women’s volleyball team.

The program was approved by Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley and Athletics Director Randy Nesbit in Sept. 2019. The season was slated to begin in August 2020.

Nesbit hired veteran volleyball coach Steve Dallman who has experience in the NCAA, club teams and the U.S. Olympic team.

The roster includes 13 players, three sophomores and 10 freshmen.

The Roane State volleyballers will be playing a schedule with three matches each against TCCAA Eastern Division teams Walters State, Cleveland State and Chattanooga State. District and region tournaments will be played in late March and early April.

The first match features the Raiders hosting conference rival Walters State Community College on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Roane State gymnasium.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.