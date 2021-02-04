Advertisement

32-year-old mother of triplets survives heart attack, warns other women

A 32-year-old woman, and mother of triplets, survived a heart attack, and now she wants other women to know the signs.
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A 32-year-old woman, and mother of triplets, survived a heart attack, and now she wants other women to know the signs.

“I was never a heart patient,” Meghan Cole said. “I had no idea that everything that has happened in the last two years was the future for me.”

Cole said she started her day as she usually did, out for a run in her Maryville neighborhood. That’s when she began to feel ill.

“I was about a quarter-mile from the house and all of a sudden my chest started hurting, and it just felt like intense pressure.”

That pressure didn’t ease up, so she turned around and went home. She said she looked up the symptoms online, but she questioned the results due to her age.

“I Googled the symptoms, and it looked like I was having a heart attack, but I thought, ‘I’m 32, and I’m healthy, and I’m not having a heart attack’.”

But Cole was wrong, she was having a heart attack, and she later learned she was born with a hole in her heart, which she never knew about.

She had several failed surgeries in attempts to fix it.

“I remember just crying and telling my husband, ‘I’m so sorry,’ because now I had to have open-heart surgery.”

Open-heart surgery worked, and medical professionals were able to patch the hole. Cole said looking back she’d had some palpitations and heart racing in the weeks leading up to her heart attack, but brushed it off and blamed it on stress.

That’s not uncommon for young women, according to cardiologist Dr. Janet Eichholz.

“We’re seeing this trend where, you know, we were making a lot of progress educating women about this, and I think we’ve kind of made a turn in the other direction. Young women are not as educated about the signs and symptoms of heart disease and heart. It’s the number one cause of death,” she said.

Cole said her health scare has given her perspective and she wants to use her experience to warn other women.

“I am proof that you might not have any knowledge that you have a heart issue, and it could happen to anybody or to someone you love.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the most common symptom of heart attack for men and women is chest pain. However, “Women are more likely than men to have heart attack symptoms unrelated to chest pain,” the clinic said. Those symptoms are:

  • Neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal discomfort
  • Shortness of breath
  • Pain in one or both arms
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Sweating
  • Lightheadedness or dizziness
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Indigestion

