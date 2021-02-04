$500,000 grant to help expand CDL training in Eastern Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a more than $500,000 grant that will help expand CDL training in Eastern Kentucky.

According to a release, the $573,583 grant was awarded to Hazard Community and Technical College for the commercial driver’s license Expansion Initiative. It will allow for six cohorts of CDL students at the main campus and six cohorts at the Leslie County campus each year, training 150 students for the industry.

The money comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“Our administration is committed to strengthening and expanding education across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “This program is a great opportunity to train Eastern Kentuckians and help them find good jobs in their communities. We are grateful Hazard Community and Technical College will increase its pool of qualified CDL licensees throughout Eastern Kentucky.”

The school said it will use the money to buy two new trucks and trailers, program supplies and provide salaries for one full-time instructor and four adjunct instructors.

In addition to the grant, local sources will provide $143,146.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.