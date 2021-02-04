Appalachian dining option opening Friday in Sevierville

Advertisement

Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new restaurant is set to officially open in downtown Sevierville on Friday and brings Appalachian foods a whole new experience.

Called, The Appalachian, the chef developed a menu inspired by Appalachian cooking but hopes to bring a modern flair to it. They ran a soft opening this week, but the official opening comes on Friday.

The focus of the restaurant is a wood-burning hearth that will remind you of folks cooking on that open fire hundreds of years ago.

“We like to pay tribute to the traditional Appalachian cuisine, but at the same time we like to celebrate the diversity of Appalachia as well,” said executive chef David Rule. “We have this great big wood-burning hearth that sits right dead in the middle of our kitchen. It’s 100% wood and we use oak and a little bit of hickory as well. So everything is kissed with a little bit of that flavor.”

Rule wanted to pay homage to the region as his experiences in various kitchens across East Tennessee influenced his vision for The Appalachian. Rule is a veteran chef having worked at Blackberry Farm in Walland as well as Dancing Bear Lodge, in Townsend, all before opening the Walnut Kitchen in Maryville where he was the executive chef and partner.

This new restaurant isn’t hard to miss it’s on Bruce Street in downtown Sevierville. You can call ahead to set up reservations.

The Appalachian will serve guests Tuesday-Saturday with the bar opening at 4 p.m. and dining reservations starting at 5 p.m.

