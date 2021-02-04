Advertisement

Army National Guard unit changing commanders in Tennessee

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Joecks)
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Joecks)(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An Army National Guard unit is changing commanders in Tennessee.

Col. John “Brad” Bowlin of Greeneville, commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, is relinquishing command to Lt. Col. Steven Turner of Oak Ridge. A change of command ceremony is scheduled for noon Sunday at Knoxville’s West High School football field, the guard said in a news release.

As commander since 2019, Bowlin facilitated tornado relief efforts last year, provided support for statewide COVID-19 testing and led the 278th in civil disturbance response in Tennessee and Washington, the guard said.

Turner is currently executive officer for the 278th and has more than 31 years of military experience and commissioned as an armor officer in 1997 at the University of Tennessee. He will be promoted to colonel prior to the change of command.

