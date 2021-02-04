Advertisement

BBB issues warning of unsolicited masks from China arriving through mail

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau issued a warning about a scam that has already targeted at least 10 people in South Carolina.

According to the BBB, at least 10 people have reported unsolicited masks arriving in the mail from China. Officials said the incidents are similar to the mysterious seeds arriving in the mail from China in 2020.

President and CEO of the BBB, Tom Bartholomy, said the incidents are a part of a brushing scam in which companies get people’s name and address to send something low cost. The hackers then go online and post positive reviews of the products under your name to boost online standings.

Anyone who receives a mask, or other products they did not order, is urged to report the situation to the BBB, throw the product away and change the password on their Amazon account.

