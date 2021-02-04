Advertisement

Cold rain, high winds, frigid temps: busy week awaits

Meteorologist Ben Cathey watches intense mountain winds before the rain arrives. And that cold blast? It’s only on hold.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The wind cranks up intensity tonight as rain prepares to roll in from the west in the early morning hours of Friday. There may be a few more snowflakes, rain drops, and sleet pellets in the middle of the weekend.

We’re keeping chilly temps - even by February standards - going, without much break.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The ‘warm front’ rain showers are moving in, but temps simply are not responding. You may hear some sleet ‘pinging’ off the roof and windows later today but it’s not especially problematic. There’s very little actual moisture to work with but there are tons of clouds.

A ‘mountain wave’ brings intense winds to the peak and passes of Great Smoky Mountains National Park tonight, from 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. South-southeast winds are trapped with nowhere to go, so they accelerate through and over the mountains like you’d see in a wind tunnel. This happens as rain comes from the opposite direction: west to east.

Intense 'mountain wave' wind moves through the mountains
Intense 'mountain wave' wind moves through the mountains(WVLT)

Almost all of us get early-day rain Friday, but it’s in and out before most are even awake. Even rain over snow doesn’t appear too bad, as our river gauges are all in good shape. Friday comes with afternoon clearing! After that overnight high for the almanac, we’ll all feel a small bounce back to around 45 degrees in the afternoon.

With arctic air locked north, we have end up with a much more comfortable flow for a few days. We’ll be near 50 both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday comes with clouds gradually increasing as the day goes on, then that could create spotty snow showers in the higher elevations Saturday night and spotty flurries in the Valley by Sunday morning, with a low around 30. Those clouds quickly clear for Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is warming even more, with more 50s to go around, but that’s because the next front drives in scattered showers Tuesday. We’ll have scattered rain, and isolated snow is possible in the higher elevations.

This will send temperatures back to down to below average. Throughout next week, we’ll be watching what some are calling a ‘chaotic’ weather pattern. The cold air from the ‘Polar Vortex’ of viral news fame is back but it’s locked to our north. At some point in the longer range, it seems like this cold air will ‘break out’ and move farther south. That still hasn’t happened but we’re watching it just in case.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Android Users Click Here
iPhone Users Click Here
Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment benefits could hurt tax return
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are responding to a fatal car crash on Maynardville...
Victim identified following fatal crash on Maynardville Hwy
UT Medical to open COVID-19 vaccine registration Wednesday
When could you get a $1,400 check?

Latest News

Tracking wind, rain, to some snow on WVLT News.
Heather is tracking rain to end the week
Forecast from WVLT
Arctic air held off but it’s staying chilly
Looking at the positive sides of the weather
Warming ahead of rain to end the week
Wind chills in the 20s and accumulating snow for the higher terrain will make for a mess on...
Cold blasts last past the 8-Day