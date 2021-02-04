Advertisement

Dunkin’ is giving out free coffee every Monday in February

By Alivia Harris
Feb. 4, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dunkin’ launched a new campaign to treat customers during February.

During February, Dunkin’ customers can receive a free medium hot coffee every Monday with any purchase through Feb. 22 as part of its Free Coffee Mondays campaign.

“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized,” said Joanna Bonder, Director of Loyalty Marketing and Strategy.

To receive the offer, customers must be a member of the Dunkin’ rewards club.

