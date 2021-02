JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an endangered child alert Thursday evening for a toddler out of Johnson City after she was found safe.

Authorities said 2-year-old Oriana Young was found safe in Bristol.

UPDATE: Great news to pass along! Oriana Young was located in Bristol and is safe. Thank you for helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/XjRCUbUM5J — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 5, 2021

