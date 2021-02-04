Heather is tracking rain to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are tracking a line of rain moving through tonight, with a small dip in temperatures behind it. The cold arctic air is now going to be locked north, which gives us a more mild few days, before a dip in temperatures later next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a sheet of thin, high clouds for now but thicker clouds arrive right around sunrise. The mostly clear night allowed us to drop into the upper teens to low 20s, with patchy frost.

The thicker clouds stick around today, with a mostly cloudy view, and a stray shower can pop-up this afternoon to early evening. The high is around 46 degrees, with a light breeze gradually increasing all afternoon, then becoming windy this evening. Gusts are near 40 mph on the Plateau and up to 70 mph in the Smoky mountains late today through tonight.

Scattered showers develop in the windy evening hours, then the main batch of rain moves through quickly overnight. We’ll find Friday’s “official” high near 50 overnight, but we’ll cool to 33 degrees in the morning. The rain is wrapping up by sunrise, with spotty light snow by the morning hours. I’m expecting light snowfall on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line and the Smokies, with a few flurries possible in the Valley.

Rainfall potential Thursday evening through Friday morning. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with afternoon clearing! After that overnight high for the almanac, we’ll all feel a small bounce back to around 45 degrees in the afternoon.

With arctic air locked north, we have end up with a much more comfortable flow for a few days. We’ll be near 50 both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday comes with clouds gradually increasing as the day goes on, then that could create spotty snow showers in the higher elevations Saturday night and spotty flurries in the Valley by Sunday morning, with a low around 30. Those clouds quickly clear for Sunday.

Monday is warming even more, with more 50s to go around, but that’s because the next front drives in scattered showers Tuesday. We’ll have scattered rain, and isolated snow is possible in the higher elevations.

This will send temperatures back to down to below average.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

