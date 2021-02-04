“I didn’t sit there and hesitate” Daughter of former KFD firefighter saves woman’s life performing Heimlich

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)- People are calling 19-year-old Megan Janeway a guardian angel and a hero.

“I didn’t sit there and hesitate. I just jumped up and did it,” said Janeway

She was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Knoxville when she saw a 90-year-old woman choking. She knew something was seriously wrong when the woman’s face turned different colors.

“I took her out of the booth and that’s when I started to perform the Heimlich,” said Janeway.

Megan’s dad is a retired firefighter with the Knoxville Fire Department. He made sure she got the training before she started babysitting.

“This is going to choke me up. I’ve always looked up to him. He’s always been my hero and he’s taught me a lot,” said Janeway.

Bravery comes naturally in their family.

“I didn’t understand until I got a little older on how many lives he had saved and babies he had to deliver and what he did, it wasn’t just putting out fires.”

Megan is now a hero herself. She says it runs in the family.

The daughter of the woman whose life she saved shared on Facebook a sincere thank you to the young lady.

“She said I don’t believe thank you is good enough. That I did save her life. And that I was her guardian angel,” said Janeway.

Janeway wants people to know everyone can learn basic skills like how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

