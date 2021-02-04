Advertisement

“I didn’t sit there and hesitate” Daughter of former KFD firefighter saves woman’s life performing Heimlich

People are calling 19-year-old Megan Janeway a guardian angel and a hero.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)- People are calling 19-year-old Megan Janeway a guardian angel and a hero.

“I didn’t sit there and hesitate. I just jumped up and did it,” said Janeway

She was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Knoxville when she saw a 90-year-old woman choking. She knew something was seriously wrong when the woman’s face turned different colors.

“I took her out of the booth and that’s when I started to perform the Heimlich,” said Janeway.

Megan’s dad is a retired firefighter with the Knoxville Fire Department. He made sure she got the training before she started babysitting.

“This is going to choke me up. I’ve always looked up to him. He’s always been my hero and he’s taught me a lot,” said Janeway.

Bravery comes naturally in their family.

“I didn’t understand until I got a little older on how many lives he had saved and babies he had to deliver and what he did, it wasn’t just putting out fires.”

Megan is now a hero herself. She says it runs in the family.

The daughter of the woman whose life she saved shared on Facebook a sincere thank you to the young lady.

“She said I don’t believe thank you is good enough. That I did save her life. And that I was her guardian angel,” said Janeway.

Janeway wants people to know everyone can learn basic skills like how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment benefits could hurt tax return
Lenoir City Police Department officials are responding to an apparent scene at residence.
Victim identified in Lenoir City officer-involved shooting
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains listed as third-most dangerous national park
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are responding to a fatal car crash on Maynardville...
Victim identified following fatal crash on Maynardville Hwy

Latest News

Logan Temple AME Zion Church vandalized
Police investigating after racially-motivated attack at Knoxville church
A pet boa constrictor that became stuck behind the dashboard of car in North Carolina needed...
NC officers rescue trapped boa constrictor
TVA plans electric vehicle charging network across Tennessee
National Signing Day for local athletes
“My dream come true:” National Signing Day worth the wait for East Tennessee athletes