KCSO donates more than $18,000 to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office raised more than $18,000 for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital through its Toss the Razor campaign held last year.

During the campaign, sheriff’s office employees were allowed to grow beards for $25 per month. They raised $18,266.65 for the children’s hospital.

Sheriff Spangler said the sheriff’s office chose ETCH because the hospital was forced to change their biggest fundraiser, the Fantasy of Trees, due to the pandemic.

“The employees truly made this a success. The money will not replace what Children’s Hospital normally raises during Fantasy of Trees, but it will help nonetheless,” the sheriff’s office said.

