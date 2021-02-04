KCSO warns of scam telling people there is a warrant for their arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents about scam phone calls circulating.

KCSO officials said they have received numerous complaints from people who have received calls from various phone numbers stating there is a warrant for their arrest.

Detectives said people should know these calls are scams and the caller will typically call from a “spoofed” number and attempt to scare the person into giving the caller money.

“The Knox County Sheriff’s Office will NOT call to tell you that there is a warrant on file for your arrest. We make house calls,” KCSO officials said.

KCSO said people should never give out personal information ocer the phone, including, address, full name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number or any other identifying information.

