Known as a ‘drone prodigy’ one Maryville teen’s talents stretch far beyond drone racing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To many Evan Turner would seem just like an average 17-year-old kid.

”The knowledge of what I do or who I am at school varies drastically,” said Turner who is a senior at Maryville high school.

By day he is studying for his last set of finals in high school, but at other times, he’s busy either running his own business, learning how to fly real airplanes, or practicing for the Drone Racing League, where he is number one in the world.

”I’ve been flying drones pretty much my entire life,” said Turner.

He started flying remote-controlled airplanes when he was six with his dad.

Eventually, he started racing drones and has built quite a name for himself on the professional circuit.

”The act of flying is just unique. All-day 24/7 everyone is stuck on the ground. I’m five-foot-seven that’s not going to change any time soon, at least I hope not, flying just takes you to a whole different place,” said Turner with a recognizable enthusiasm.

For Turner when he was younger, he didn’t always think flying RC planes was cool. But, looking back on who he was then and what that love has lead him to now, he knows this is where he wants to be.

”Don’t lie to yourself, don’t try and be someone you’re not. You know I’ve always had a passion for drones and that may not be the coolest thing ever but, I have a passion for it, and it’s what I love doing, and it’s what makes me happy,” he added.

As a senior, Turner doesn’t know exactly what his future holds, ”Yea, so that’s a loaded question for sure,” he said.

Between the DRL, pilot lessons, and his own business Five33 Turner doesn’t know where his future will lead him, but he knows it will be something big.

”What I want to do is make that legacy, build something bigger for myself which is a business, and you can go on from there. I have a lot of opportunities right now and I’m trying to make the most of it and give myself opportunities in the future,” said Turner.

The Drone Racing League can be seen on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).

