Knox Co. driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with teh Knox County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a crash on Strawberry Plains Pike.

According to KCSO, deputies received reports of a crash onthe 2600 block of Strawberry Plains Pike just before midnight on Wednesday.

When authorities arrived on the scene they discovered a vehicle that had flipped over. The driver of was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, KCSO said.

One lane of Strawberry Plains Pike was closed until around 2 a.m. as crews investigated the scene.

The identification of the victim is being withheld while officials work to notify the family.

