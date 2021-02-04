Knox Co. driver killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with teh Knox County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a crash on Strawberry Plains Pike.
According to KCSO, deputies received reports of a crash onthe 2600 block of Strawberry Plains Pike just before midnight on Wednesday.
When authorities arrived on the scene they discovered a vehicle that had flipped over. The driver of was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, KCSO said.
One lane of Strawberry Plains Pike was closed until around 2 a.m. as crews investigated the scene.
The identification of the victim is being withheld while officials work to notify the family.
