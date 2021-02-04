Advertisement

Knoxville council, commission meets to discuss moving Smokies baseball to city

Proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million in private funding.(WVLT)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville City Council and Knox County Commissions met Thursday evening to discuss the future of some land near Knoxville’s Old City and whether it could be home to the Tennessee Smokies baseball team.

UT President Randy Boyd’s company, which owns the team, wants to build a new stadium near downtown. The project would take the Smokies away from Sevier County, but it could be a potential boom for Knoxville.

The meeting can be viewed here.

