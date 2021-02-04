Knoxville History Projects sheds a light on the city’s history with weekly series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of East Tennessee’s most well-known buildings, town names, and businesses come from immigrants who settled here. Jack Neely with The Knoxville history project shared more in their weekly series on the topic of “Knoxville’s Exotic Past.”

“We don’t think about it all the time, but we have a lot of interesting immigrant culture that informs the city to this day,” said Neely.

There are still hidden clues like names, buildings, and locations.

“It’s surprising when people realize our first settlers were not just really Americans or Scotch-Irish in origin. There was one guy… and we know him better as George Farragut. He was from Spain,” said Neely.

There was a large Irish population that worked on the railroad.

“More than a million Irish people were fleeing the famine in Ireland and they were mostly Catholic,” said Neely.

Neely says that’s why the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church was built on the hill that overlooked the railroad.

By the mid-19th century, French, German, and Italian-speaking immigrants were at home here. One famous German immigrant was Peter Kern who started Kern Bread company.

“Things that are common we see all the time were brought here by immigrants,” said Neely.

They introduced many things like chocolate, classical music, football, and beer.

“We didn’t drink much beer until the Germans arrived. They came over and started building breweries. And after the Civil War we had a lot of beer around here,” said Neely.

Greek and Yiddish-speaking immigrants also settled in Knoxville in the late 1890′s.

“We began seeing Greek sandwich makers and shopkeepers downtown and restaurateurs finally -- Regas restaurant. We have Regas Square that was named after some greek guys,” said Neely.

People traveled on the railroad and by the water to settle here in the diverse city known as Knoxville.

“We’re a more diverse group of people than we have always admitted,” said Neely.

Neely says a lot of the rich culture died when the immigrants began to assimilate. His goal is to show how they created something truly special.

The Knoxville History Project hosts a weekly series on Thursday nights. Their next event is on Tennessee’s Original statehood day. It’s held over Zoom and it’s free to join.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.