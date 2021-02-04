Advertisement

MEDIC Regional Blood Center in critical need of donations

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center said they are critically in need of O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative donations.

The center said they have seen a recent increase in demand for blood, but do not have the donors needed to fulfill inventory needs.

Individuals who donate this week will receive a MEDIC gift and coupon for a local restaurant.

MEDIC requires all donors to wear a mask or face covering. There is currently limited availability for walk-in donations, so donors are urged to schedule an appointment. Appointments can also be made online k or by calling 865-524-3074.

Individuals interested in donating can visit any of the following locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

