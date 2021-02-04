MEDIC Regional Blood Center in critical need of donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center said they are critically in need of O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative donations.
The center said they have seen a recent increase in demand for blood, but do not have the donors needed to fulfill inventory needs.
Individuals who donate this week will receive a MEDIC gift and coupon for a local restaurant.
MEDIC requires all donors to wear a mask or face covering. There is currently limited availability for walk-in donations, so donors are urged to schedule an appointment. Appointments can also be made online k or by calling 865-524-3074.
Individuals interested in donating can visit any of the following locations:
Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue
Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike
Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104
Crossville – 79 S. Main Street
