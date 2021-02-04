Memphis Zoo Bengal tiger dies after battle with cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of a Bengal tiger.

According to the zoo, Orissa, a white Bengal tiger, was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in June.

The zoo said she was euthanized on Friday just before her 15th birthday, surrounded by her keepers.

Orissa came to the Memphis Zoo in 2006. Zookeepers described her as, “wonderful to work with and a joy” to care for.

“She was affectionate and had a ‘chuff’ waiting for her keepers every morning,” the zoo said in a statement on Facebook. “Even when she started to feel the effects of cancer, she remained sweet and outgoing. She was always excited to participate in training sessions and loved going out on to her exhibit and taking a swim in the moat.”

