NC officers rescue trapped boa constrictor

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (AP) - A pet boa constrictor that became stuck behind the dashboard of car in North Carolina needed the help of animal control officers to wriggle free.

The pet snake was ultimately released from its owner’s car unharmed, but not before some pieces of the dashboard were removed.

The Charlotte Observer reports that officers with the Stanly County Animal Protective Services were dispatched Tuesday to free the snake.

It’s not known how the snake became stuck in such a tight space. Authorities said the nonvenomous tropical snake is believed to have measured about 5 feet in length.

Boa constrictors are a species of nonvenomous tropical snake capable of swallowing their prey whole.

