Police investigating after racially-motivated attack at Knoxville church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just a few days into Black History Month, the Knoxville Police Department said it was investigating what appears to be racially-motivated vandalism at a predominately Black church.

Representatives with the Logan Temple AME Zion Church, on Selma Avenue, reported vandalism to the police at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. The complainant told investigators that, sometime between 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday morning, a suspect threw a glass bottle through a church window.

After filing the report, the complainant reached back out to police and said they discovered a racial slur on the bottle while cleaning up the debris.

Police said there were no witnesses and no suspects as of Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.

