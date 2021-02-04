Realty group helps Northview fire department purchase new equipment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Northview Volunteer Fire Department said it was able to purchase five new defibrillators for the department thanks, in part, to a grant from Exit Realty of the Smokies.

The realty group performed a fundraiser in December to raise money and matched that $5,000 to give the department $10,000.

The department used those funds to purchase the defibrillators.

“The department is so grateful to have such wonderful neighbors and friends living and working in the Northview Kodak community,” the department said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.