Richy Kreme Do-Nuts finds new owner, sticking to old recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Richy Kreme Do-Nuts in Maryville was set to close, whether a new owner was found or not.

Visting for the holidays from Florida, University of Tennessee alumn and Knoxville native, Dustin Cochran had a door open to a dream of his.

”It really was right place right time, it was like it was meant to be, it’s amazing,” said Cochran.

Loving the science behind baking, Cochran always wanted to own a bakery of his own. When his mom told him Richy Kreme Do-Nuts was being sold, it was an opportunity he just had to take.

”Been here many many times before, had donuts, knew it was iconic, knew it had a rich history just a really amazing place with a lot of great stories,” said Cochran.

He talked with the owner and was able to work out a deal to buy the shop.

Now, he is working day and night getting ready to open, while trying to keep as much of the original feel as possible.

”We really want it to be a great place to come like it has in the past, we want you to create a memory. Whether it’s getting a new donut or getting a donut you got a long time ago,” said Cochran.

Cochran has an extensive background in culinary arts and hopes this donut shop is one that brings people together.

”The beautiful thing about food is no one knows everything, right? There’s all these different types of cuisines and everything, and it’s just a great avenue to connect with people and seeing what I’ve always wanted to do to connect with people through food and to see them come here from a memory 50-60 years ago, I just, I have a launchpad to carry that on, it’s amazing,” added Cochran.

Cochran had a woman stop by one night after he bought the shop and was working on getting it ready for opening. Her story left him with tears and spoke to exactly why he wanted to buy the business.

”Well, we’ve been very secretive about what we’re doing, but yesterday we made donuts so we walked across and grabbed her a bag of donuts and she was just in tears she was so happy that this will go on,” he added choking back tears of his own.

Cochran says it’s about the business and not himself, as he waits to open he continues to test anything and everything to make sure what he is serving to customers is as close to the original, from just after World War II, as possible.

”I am trying desperately to make it just like it was so it’s so important to me. I want to be able to stand in front of a consumer and say ‘we’re doing our best’ we want to honor it, and if you like it, great we love that, and if you don’t try something that we have that’s new and let us help make new memories,” said Cochran.

Richy Kreme Do-Nuts will open Friday, February 5th at 6 a.m.

Cochran plans to be open Tuesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

