Scam callers posing as well-trusted companies

(KMVT)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Federal Trade Commission is warning people to be careful of scammers posing as popular companies to scam you out of money and even hack your computer to steal personal information.

The FTC says scammers are commonly posing as companies like Apple, Amazon and Netflix, to seem like a trustworthy company that you most likely do business with. They will oftentimes create a sense of urgency in the call asking you to act right away, and if you don’t answer they may even leave a message.

Here’s an example of a recording from a scam call: “suspicious activities in your iCloud account. Your iCloud device has been breached. Before using any apple device connect with an Apple support advisor. Press 1 to connect with Apple support advisor.”

The FTC says the scammers don’t stop at phone calls, you have to be careful of emails too.

The best advice experts say, is to not answer the phone and if you do and realize it’s a scam, hang up and call the company.

You can go here to find out how to block unwanted callers from your phone.

