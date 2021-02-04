Advertisement

Search underway for suspects accused of dragging dog through Kingsport church parking lot

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for suspects accused of dragging a dog behind a vehicle through a church parking lot.

According to SCSO, the dog was dragged behind what appears to be a white four-door sedan in the parking lot of Gospel Mission Church.

Investigators said the incident that happened on January 28, was captured on video by surveillance cameras at the church.

The dog was found the next night by church members. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.
SCSO said there were at least two people in the car at the time of the incident, based on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

